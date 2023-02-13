Guvs’ appointments highly politicised, says D Raja

COIMBATORE: CPI national general secretary D Raja on Sunday said that the Governors appointed by the BJP, function as representatives of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

“Governor appointment have become more political. Only those from BJP are being appointed as Governors,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Further, the Left leader said the rights of the state are being snatched away by the central government. “If democracy has to be preserved, then BJP should be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For this, the democratic forces should come together,” he said.

D Raja said that the Union Budget tabled recently is against the poor and is in favour of the rich.

“Only the corporate firms have attained larger growth in the BJP rule. The corruption by Adani has become a talking point. During the previous regimes, when corruption issues surfaced, then finance ministers submitted their resignations,” he said.