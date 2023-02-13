Government bus collides with car leaving 3 dead; 1 injured

CHENNAI: Four people travelling in a car met with an accident when a government bus collided with a car on the Avatti joint road near Tittakudi in Cuddalore district.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, two women and a child were reported dead in the incident.

Police information stated that one person has been admitted to a government hospital with serious injuries.

A speeding government bus collided with the car in front, which led the car lose its control and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

Further details awaited