Clues found, will nab culprits soon: Cops on T’malai ATMs robbery

"Some clues have been found in the robbery. Soon, the culprits will be caught. The case is being investigated and in 3 days we will get close to the culprits. Only one gang is involved and the culprits will be nabbed soon as various clues have been found," he told to reports.

Around Rs 72.50 lakh in cash was stolen by “out-of-state actors” from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday night. While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai, the other two ATMs were in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns, sources revealed.