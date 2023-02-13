Brother Prabhakaran is not a coward, says Seeman

"Do you think that our brother Prabhakaran would have escaped safely after my younger brother Chinnavan killed Bala Chandran? It was our brother Prabhakaran who stood and fought bravely saying that I will not leave this country under any circumstances," he said.

"Prabhakaran is not a coward who runs away for his own life. Do you think that Prabhakaran will stay safe and sound somewhere for 15 years after the war and the disaster we face?," he further added.

"Our brother Prabhakaran is not the one who will come and tell. Those who know him are well aware that this is his habit. Leader Prabhakaran taught us that action precedes words. So, there is no need to get confused,” he added.