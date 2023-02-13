TamilNadu

ATMs heists: DGP Sylendra Babu meets bankers over security

Bank officials had promised to implement the instruction from the police chief in letter and spirit.
Visual from the site of a burgled ATM; DGP C Sylendra Babu
Visual from the site of a burgled ATM; DGP C Sylendra BabuFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Following the heists at 4 ATMs in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday night, DGP C Sylendra Babu had held a meeting with 51 senior executives of various banks on Monday and advised them to use high-definition CCTV systems at ATM kiosks besides telling them to save the feeds in cloud storage rather than in hard disks.

The state head of the police force also told the bankers to make the surveillance in a discreet manner with the use of cameras that can capture the face of people clearly entering the kiosk.

Visual from the site of a burgled ATM; DGP C Sylendra Babu
Clues found, will nab culprits soon: Cops on T’malai ATMs robbery

Sylendra Babu also asked the bank officials to link the burglar alarms fixed in the ATMs to the nearest police station so that police also get alerted when the alarm goes off. "If the surveillance camera feed are stored in cloud storage intruders will not able to take it away," DGP noted.

Bank officials had promised to implement the instruction from the police chief in letter and spirit.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Robbery
Bankers
Security
Sylendra Babu
Tiruvannamalai
DGP Sylendra Babu
Tiruvannamalai district
ATMs
culprits
Tiruvannamalai robbery
ATM robbery in TN
North Zone IG Kannan
ATMs robbery
Robbery at four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai
ATMs heists
ATMs heist
T’malai ATMs robbery
Theft in ATMs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in