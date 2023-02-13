Applications invited for Hajj Pilgrimage 2023: Details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee, Chennai on behalf of Hajj Committee of India, Mumbai, has invited Hajj applications for Muslims residing in Tamil Nadu and intending to perform Hajj pilgrimage during Hajj 2023.

Application for Hajj-2023 through Hajj Committee of India, which commenced online from February 10, will conclude on March 10. Applicants can fill online applications through Hajj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in or through android Mobile App "HCoI”, a release issued by the state minorities welfare department said.

The applicants should have taken two doses of approved Covid-19 vaccine. Pilgrims must upload the first and last page of a machine readable passport, the latest white background passport size photograph, a copy of the cancelled cheque of the cover head or savings bank passbook and a copy of address proof. Pilgrims can proceed for pilgrimage from Chennai embarkation point this year, the statement added.

Hajj Committee of India has been implementing the policy of "Haj once in a life time" through Haj Committee of India. The intending pilgrims should possess machine readable valid International Passport issued on or before March 10 and valid at least up to February 3, 2024. The pilgrims are requested to go through the guidelines for Hajj 2023 in the Hajj Committee of India's website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. The last date for submission of filled in online application forms by the intending applicants is March 3, 2023.