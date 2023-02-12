'Union govt should take up construction of AIIMS-Madurai project'

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday appealed to the Union government to take up the construction of AIIMS-Madurai before the people of Madurai take up the issue.

"I was going around with the one infrastructure (single brick with AIIMS written on it) and campaigned during the elections. Now, everyone has started to talk about it and it reached the Parliament. My request to the Union Government is that it should take up the construction of AIIMS before Madurai people take the brick on their hands," said Udhayanidhi while responding to union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's statement in the Parliament that AIIMS infrastructure has been created and students have been admitted to it.

He exuded confidence of a victory in Erode East Constituency bypoll.

"Once I go there for the campaign, I will come to know about the ground reality. I will tell (you) about the victory margin once I return from the campaign," he told the reporters after inaugurating the Tamil Nadu All India Services cricket tournament 2022-2023 in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi Stalin wishes women football players:

Four women football players from the state, who were selected to play for the Indian team for an international football tournament, called on Udhayanidhi Stalin who in turn wished them success in their upcoming match against Nepal.

He also extended his congratulations to a young chess player, Savitha Sri, who won a bronze medal in the recently held FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2023 in Kazakhstan.