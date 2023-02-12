TNPCB initiates carrying capacity study for Manali industrial area

CHENNAI: With clamour against pollution in Manali industrial area increasing, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to study the carrying capacity of air, land, water and environment.

"It is alleged in the newspaper report that air quality in Ennore Manali region has been seriously affected on account of the emission made by some of the industries namely, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco), North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage-I, NTECL Vallur Power Plant, Chennai Petroleum Corporation LImited (CPCL), Tamil Nadu Petro Products Limited (TPL), Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) and Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL)" an expression of interest (EOI), issued by the Board said.

EOI added that during a hearing of a case, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the TNPCB to carry out carrying capacity study and ensure the use of technological advancement in the industries instead of relying on the existing technology for controlling the pollution.

Carrying capacity means the growth limits an area can accommodate without violating environmental capacity goals of that area.

The study in Manali will include study on air emission by considering all sources of pollution including process, unit operation, fugitive emissions, incinerators, solid waste burning, vehicular movement and others.

The study will estimate the carrying capacity in terms of emissions and amount of emission reduction required to keep the air quality within the prescribed standard in the industrial area with 10 km radius.

The study will also estimate total water requirement in the region for domestic and industrial purpose apart from suggesting methods for water conservation, recharging and rainwater harvesting plan by industries.

With respect to the environmental pollution, the study will look into waste minimisation and remediation measures to be adopted to restore the environmental quality if the groundwater, soil, crop, air are affected.

The study will identify major sources of noise during industrial operations.