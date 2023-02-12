Standoff continues between fishermen, boat owners in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The standoff between fishermen relying on mechanised boats and its owners over revenue sharing and paying commission from netted fish off Thoothukudi coast triggered a strike in fishing.

Fishing operations remain suspended for a week. M Dharmapichai, vice president, Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, on Saturday said, “After auctioning a lot of netted fish, the boat owners initially pocketed 10% earnings against 6% commission. After a major chunk of expenses on diesel, oil and ice bars, the rest was shared. A 15-member fishing crew could hardly earn Rs 1,000/day.” Thoothukudi Sub Collector ordered the fishermen to resume fishing on Friday.

While many proceeded to resume fishing, some engaged in unlawful activity. Hence, the boat owners’ association filed a complaint with Thoothukudi South police them. Sources said district administration has convened a meeting on Saturday to amicably end the ongoing standoff.