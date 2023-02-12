Standoff continues between fishermen, boat owners in Thoothukudi
MADURAI: The standoff between fishermen relying on mechanised boats and its owners over revenue sharing and paying commission from netted fish off Thoothukudi coast triggered a strike in fishing.
Fishing operations remain suspended for a week. M Dharmapichai, vice president, Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, on Saturday said, “After auctioning a lot of netted fish, the boat owners initially pocketed 10% earnings against 6% commission. After a major chunk of expenses on diesel, oil and ice bars, the rest was shared. A 15-member fishing crew could hardly earn Rs 1,000/day.” Thoothukudi Sub Collector ordered the fishermen to resume fishing on Friday.
While many proceeded to resume fishing, some engaged in unlawful activity. Hence, the boat owners’ association filed a complaint with Thoothukudi South police them. Sources said district administration has convened a meeting on Saturday to amicably end the ongoing standoff.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android