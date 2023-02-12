Stalin extends wishes to CP Radhakrishnan for elevation as Governor

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated former BJP state president and former MP C P Radhakrishnan for being appointed as Governor of Jharkhand state.

"My heartfelt wishes to my friend C P Radhakrishnan for being appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand state. I wish him to perform his duty as per the Constitution to bring laurels to the state, " said the CM in a statement.

He is the third BJP leader from Tamil Nadu to be appointed as the Governor in the last few years.

Two of the former BJP state chiefs L Ganesan and Tamilisai Soundararajan were appointed as Governors.