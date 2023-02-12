Practical exams for class 11, 12 students from March 1 to 9

CHENNAI: The final practical exams for class 11 and 12 students will be held between March 1 and 9, across all State-run schools of Tamil Nadu.

The dates have been advanced from March 7 to 10, according to several requests from schools.

The School Education Department in a circular announced the dates for the final practical exams and directed the respective school principals to download the required marksheet from www.dge1.tn.gov.in website, starting February 20.

The guidelines issued by the department directed all schools to make necessary arrangements for the exams.

The guidelines added that the differently-abled students can take the help of lab assistance for practical exams or take multi-choice exams instead.

Students shall be allowed to use scientific calculators only for physics practical exam, barring the digital diaries for the purpose of exam.

After the completion of the exam, the total count of students who attended the exams must be submitted to the respective Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) before March 11.

Simultaneously, the directorate has informed each district to upload the marks of the practical exams onto the website between March 6 and 15.

The guidelines urged the schools to keep the centre ready for the exams and appoint the external examiner for the upcoming practical exams.