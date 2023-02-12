PMK man killed; culprit held in 3 hours

VELLORE: Bagayam police arrested a flex banner shop owner who beat to death a PMK functionary over previous enmity near Thorapadi on Saturday evening. The killer was arrested in three hours.

Police said that Prakash (26) son of Mohan of Chitheri, a PMK functionary had enmity with Ramakrishnan (45) of the same area who quit the PMK and joined the DMK some months ago.

There was bad blood between both following a dispute over supply of free food in a local temple festival and also as a result of the recent local body elections.

On Saturday, Prakash was on his way to Chitheri from Thorapadi on a two-wheeler. When he was crossing Periyarnagar, Ramakrishnan was crossing the road and Prakash took his vehicle close to Ramakrishnan as if he was going to run him down.

Thinking that he was about to be attacked, Ramakrishnan took a wooden club from nearby and assaulted Prakash resulting in the latter dying on the spot.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and sent Prakash’s body to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, while Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan ordered the formation of three special parties, who traced Ramakrishnan through his mobile phone signal to Iraivankadu on the Bengaluru national highway and arrested him.