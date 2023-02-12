Open DPC, start procuring saved paddy, urge farmers

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam farmers, who have been demanding to commence the procurement process at the open air DPC in their locality, are still awaiting the facility with harvested paddy piled up on the spot.

Farmers from Puliyanchery village near Kumbakonam used to have a DPC in their village during every harvest season. However, while the harvest has picked up in the region, there was no sign of establishing the DPC as usual. The farmers claimed that the officials visited the spot and brought the equipment, but the DPC has not been opened.

The farmers claim that this particular DPC would procure at least 21,000 ‘sippom’/bag (one sippom =40 kg). “Even after 5,000 bags of paddy has already been harvested from the particular area and piled on the spot, no procurement has been made in the location and the farmers have been staying there for several days with the hope of commencement of procurement,” said Swaminathan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association.

He also appealed to the officials to commence procurement at the earliest and operate the DPCs even during Sundays so that there might not be any damage to the paddy from natural calamities. “While we have lost several acres of paddy due to the uncertain rains, the officials should initiate steps for the quick procurement to save the rescued paddy as there might not be any assurance of no rain or mist in coming days,” Swaminathan appealed.