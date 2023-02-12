File picture of EVKS Elangovan, Congress candidate for Erode East, seeking support of Kamal Haasan’s MNM
TamilNadu

Kamal Haasan to campaign for EVKS Elangovan

According to MNM, Haasan is scheduled to campaign for Elangovan on February 19 evening at Gandhi Statue near Karungalpalayam, Surampatti Four Road, Sampath Nagar, Veerappan Chathiram, and Agraharam.
G Jagannath

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan will campaign for former TNCC chief EVKS Elangovan in the upcoming Erode East Assembly bypoll.

The actor-turned-politician had extended his support for Elangovan following the party’s resolution on January 25. “MNM does not doubt that communal forces should be opposed in full strength considering the present political situation, “ the resolution said. Elangovan is backed by the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Elangovan’s son Thirumahan Everaa, who won the May 2021 Assembly polls.

