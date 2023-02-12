Kamal Haasan to campaign for EVKS Elangovan

The actor-turned-politician had extended his support for Elangovan following the party’s resolution on January 25. “MNM does not doubt that communal forces should be opposed in full strength considering the present political situation, “ the resolution said. Elangovan is backed by the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Elangovan’s son Thirumahan Everaa, who won the May 2021 Assembly polls.