Fishing boats detained by Lanka will be released soon: Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday said that soon an amicable solution would be reached in releasing the fishing boats detained by Sri Lanka in the ongoing ministerial-level talks between the two countries.

Returning to the city after completing the three-day official visit to Sri Lanka along with BJP state president K Annamalai, Murugan said that he and Annamalai had already urged Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar regarding the release of the fishermen's boat detailed by the island country.

"For the release of boats, talks are going on at the Ministerial level of the two countries. An amicable solution will be found soon in this regard, " he said.

Murugan participated in the event to dedicate Jaffna Cultural Centre during his visit.

The centre, constructed with the Government of India's grant, was conceived as a reconciliation project aimed at expanding cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern province there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the centre in 2015.