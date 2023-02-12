DYFI launches a campaign to get 1 crore signatures against drugs

CHENNAI: CPM-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Sunday launched a campaign to get one crore people's signatures against drug addiction with the first signature from freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah.

DYFI state secretary AV Singaravelan told reporters that the consumption of drugs by youngsters has gone up in the state.

He said that the Indian government had voted in favour of reclassifying cannabis from the list of most strict drug control list alongside drugs like heroin in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

"India supported the vote even as Russia, China and Pakistan opposed it, " he noted.

He said that the union government would spoil the lives of the youngsters.

"That is why we launching the campaign to get one crore signatures from people across the state to create awareness of the impact of drug consumption. We will submit it to Chief Minister. We wanted the government to act strictly against the drugs and implement prohibition in a phased manner, " he said.

He said that director Vetrimaran, actor-producer Sasikumar, actor Rohini and others have signed the petition against drug usage.