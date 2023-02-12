'Deterioration of public transport led to increase in private vehicles'

CHENNAI: CITU state president A Soundararajan on Sunday said that deterioration of the public transport has led to increase in private transport including two-wheelers and cars which is causing damage to the environment.
After flagging off the mini-marathon for men organised by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF) at Besant Nagar beach on Sunday along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, he said, "To prevent this, bus, rail and water transport should be increased. They should be expanded and improved so that people can use them. Due to this, the number of vehicles will decrease and environmental damage will decrease."
Pointing to the notion that the increase in the number of private vehicles and the construction of roads are considered development indicators, he said that no matter "how wide the roads are, the congestion on the roads will increase in the next few years. If vehicles are to be controlled, public transport should be increased. It should be made convenient for people to use. Governments should do it."
He said those road accident fatalities far exceed deaths caused by war.
The mini-marathons are conducted at 22 locations across the state including Besant Nagar beach on Sunday to promote public transport.
As many as 1500 people took part in the marathon in the city.
G Sundararajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said that the real development is when even the rich people start using public transport.
