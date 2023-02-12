'Deterioration of public transport led to increase in private vehicles'

Pointing to the notion that the increase in the number of private vehicles and the construction of roads are considered development indicators, he said that no matter "how wide the roads are, the congestion on the roads will increase in the next few years. If vehicles are to be controlled, public transport should be increased. It should be made convenient for people to use. Governments should do it."

He said those road accident fatalities far exceed deaths caused by war.

The mini-marathons are conducted at 22 locations across the state including Besant Nagar beach on Sunday to promote public transport.

As many as 1500 people took part in the marathon in the city.

G Sundararajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said that the real development is when even the rich people start using public transport.