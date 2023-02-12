Chengalpattu: 2 assault shop employee for denying plastic cover

CHENNAI: Police are on the look out for two men who assaulted a vegetable shop employee in Chengalpattu yesterday. The employee denied them the banned single-use plastic cover and asked to buy a Rs 5 cloth bag instead, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The shop employee, Ashok, has filed a police complaint at Chengalpattu police station in this regard and the police are probing the incident examining the CCTV footage that is doing rounds on social media.