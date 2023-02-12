59-year-old woman trampled to death by wild elephant near Karamadai

COIMBATORE: A 59-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The deceased, identified by the Forest department as Karupathal, wife of Sakthivel from Koppanari near Karamadai, had taken her cattle for grazing, when a wild elephant emerged from the thickets. It then began to charge at Karupathal, who took to her heels.

However, the elephant caught the woman by its trunk and flung her to the ground and trampled her. She died on the spot.

Karamadai police and the Forest department officials arrived and held an inquiry. Her body was sent for a post-mortem at Mettupalayam Government Hospital.