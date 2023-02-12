55 homeless people wandering on streets rescued, lodged in shelters

TIRUCHY: City police here rescued 55 people who were wandering in the streets and lodged them in homes. According to police, the City Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya instructed officials to rescue homeless people and provide them proper shelter and food.

Five teams were formed and went around the key spots of the city including Othakadai, Mannarpuram, Central bus stand, railway junction, Chathiram bus stand, Gandhi market and Srirangam areas. They rescued 55 persons including 8 women who were found begging along the roads. They were lodged in rehabilitation centres and old age homes. The commissioner said that the rescue operation would continue in the city.