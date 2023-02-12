3 unexploded crude bombs found at Sivaganga RSS functionary’s house

MADURAI: Three crude bombs were found in a house of an RSS functionary at Visavanoor village near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by B Ramasamy, member of core committee, RSS, a case was filed by Salaigramam police under Sections 527 and 506 (ii) of IPC, sources said.

Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad found the crude bombs unexploded and cleared the spot. A portion of the entrance gate in the house was smeared in black paint and there were three flags of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi erected in parts of the house.

The glass window of the watchman’s room was shattered. Sources said Ramasamy filed a complaint with Madurai Cyber Crime police in December last against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While returning after attending the enquiry by the Cyber Crime police, Ramasamy was said to have claimed that his vehicle was attacked by miscreants at Ayyampatti vilakku near Ilayangudi and he moved court seeking protection.

However, the court has not granted any order for protection as of yet, sources said.