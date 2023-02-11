TNCC adds people to star speakers list: Details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri has increased the number of star speakers of the party for the February 27 Erode East by poll. Alagiri, who released a list of 34 star speakers a few days ago, on Saturday released names of six more star speakers, including the party's MLA from Velachery Hasan Moulana.

The earlier list had among others former union finance minister P Chidambaram, former TNCC presidents, all party MPs, most MLAs and recently 'suspended' party MLA Ruby Manoharan. TNCC president Alagiri had suspended Manoharan in connection with the December 15 clash between his and MLAs supporters.

However, the MLAs suspension was revoked by the party high command after several seniors from the State party unit flagged the 'disciplinary' action as a violation of party rules. A delegation of party seniors, including the incumbent legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, had petitioned the AICC regarding the manner in which the sitting MLA was suspended by the TNCC leadership.