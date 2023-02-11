TN Budget will be presented after Erode by-polls: Appavu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu who visited the photo exhibition at Chennai Lalit Kala Academy mentioned that the budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented only after the Erode by-elections.

The exhibition which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

The Speaker who had addressed the reporters about the exhibition also stated: “A single photo has been responsible for many changes, reforms and development in society. It is commendable that such photographs taken over 100 years are displayed in this exhibition. I am always with journalists. While photographers work to take a photo and publish it in the next day's magazine, we look forward to seeing it in the magazine.”