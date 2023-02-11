Stalin inaugurates 106 modern paddy storage facilities

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has inaugurated 106 covered paddy godowns of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation developed at an estimated cost of Rs 105.08 crore in eight districts in the State.

Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the 1.42 lakh metric ton capacity modern covered paddy godowns numbering 106 spread across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Madurai, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi and Tiruvallur districts. The inaugurated facilities are a part of a comprehensive package designed by the State government to construct modern covered paddy godowns at 18 places in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 238.07 crore to store 2.86 lakh metric tons of paddy in the state.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for constructing 12 new block-level godowns to store PDS products in the state. The State Cooperative Department, in the demand for grants for the department for the financial year 2022-23, proposed to develop 12 new godowns at the block level with the capacity to hold 28,000 metric tons of food grains at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore.

The godowns would help store PDS products within the block and move them to the fair price shops without delay, a release issued by the State government said. Additional Secretary of State Cooperative department J Radhakrishnan and Commissioner of Food and Consumer Protection department V Rajaraman and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing director Dr S Prabhakar were present during the inauguration function held at the State Secretariat Saturday morning.