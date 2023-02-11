Madurai AIIMS construction will be over by 2028: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian attended a meeting of top officials of JICA during the recently-concluded visit to Japan. In the meeting, the Minister asked that the funds for Madurai AIIMS hospital should be provided quickly. The official said that the construction work of the hospital would start by the end of 2024 and be completed by the end of 2028.

He added that, "This is the reality. It is not correct for the central government to say that the hospital work is complete. Similarly, 70 thousand to 80 thousand people suffer from cancer every year. We are taking measures to prevent the effects of cancer caused by the environment.”

However, the minister said that the construction work was not completed because of the delay in allotment of land in the Parliament, which is not acceptable. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has been urging the Prime Minister in person and through letters to complete the AIIMS Madurai hospital as soon as possible.”

"Similarly, we have insisted on building a new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore. Apart from Madurai, the central government provided funds for the construction of AIIMS hospitals in other states. But they said that Japan's JICA will provide funding only to Tamil Nadu," he further added.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the funding agency for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital, which is to come up at Thoppur in Madurai district.