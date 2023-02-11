Erode by-poll: Kamal to campaign for Elangovan on Feb 19

CHENNAI: With Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan extending his support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, the actor-turned politician is likely to campaign for him on February 19.

With the polls nearing, it was said that Kamal is likely to visit the constituency during the first or the second week of February.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to undertake a two-day election whirlwind tour of the constituency on February 24 and 25 and garner votes for Elangovan. The Chief Minister is set to campaign in more than 35 wards in the constituency. In addition, his son and State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi would visit Erode to campaign for the ally.

Former CM Palaniswami will also campaign for his party candidate for five days from February 12. A battery of former State Ministers are canvasing for Thennarasu.

Contesting against Congress are DMDK candidate S Anand, NTK candidate Menaka Navaneedhan and AIADMK candidate K Thennarasu.