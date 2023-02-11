‘EPS writing end note for AIADMK by continuing in BJP alliance’

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday hit out at former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for stating that opposition parties in the DMK-led alliance have become its slave and would soon disappear.

In a strongly-worded statement, he said that it is ridiculous that Palaniswami who has written a permanent slave charter to the BJP to save his party's symbol and run his party, is questioning others. "Palaniswami who was waiting for the BJP leader's permission to declare his own party candidate for the by-poll is being called as bonded labour by his own party people," he said.

Pointing to the AIADMK's support for the anti-people legislation of the BJP government and hesitating to condemn the centre's move to return the anti-NEET bill, he said Palaniswami supported the Governor's highhanded approach despite the all-round condemnation against it. He also questioned Edappadi's silence on the issue of Adani and the ban on the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots.

"The BJP and the RSS are trampling on the country's independence, secularism, federalism and diversity of India. Their aim is to suppress State rights and establish unitary governance. In order to protect the people, the DMK and its alliance parties are working together on the basis of the principles of protecting constitutional and democratic rights and state rights," he said, adding that Palaniswami, who has said that the alliance with the BJP will continue in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, has shamelessly said that it is the AIADMK that is supporting the BJP. "By continuing to remain as a loyal slave to the communal forces, he is writing an end note for his own party," he warned.