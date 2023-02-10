Two brave bonded labourers aid in rescue, turn messiah for others

Kuppammal faced a similar fate in a rice mill in Tiruvallur district until a few years ago. Her marriage to Thirunavukarasu, who was a victim of generations of bondage, at a very young age, pulled her into the vicious circle. “I lost my first child and several years of life behind the walls of the rice mill. There were several families facing untold miseries. Fearing for my children’s future, I reached out for help. When officials came for inspection, the owner locked us inside a room. But I managed to escape by climbing a tall wall and jumped in front of the official,” she recollected the day of her rescue in 2006. Her brave act saved nearly 60 families from five rice mills from bondage and embracing freedom.