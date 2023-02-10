School education dept declares holiday for 37 govt schools today

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the Sedal festival, the School Education Department on Friday declared a holiday for 37 government schools in Puducherry today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Sedal festival is celebrated annually in the Muthumariamman temple located in Kathirkamam, Puducherry. Thousands of devotees visit this festival not only from Puduvai but also from various districts of Tamil Nadu.