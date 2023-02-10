Ranipet farmers for opening of DPCs by mid-Feb
RANIPET: The clamour to open direct purchase centres (DPCs) has been increasing with late samba and navarai paddy seasons being over and harvest starting to come in, sources said.
“With the recent rain resulting in irrigation tanks in the district brimming, farmers were happy at the availability of water as it would help them start and end the paddy season with a good harvest,” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state general secretary S Udayakumar.
The government opened 83 DPCs in the district in the last season. But this time more DPCs will be needed as water availability has resulted in more area being brought under paddy, Udayakumar added.
Ranipet Collector S Valarmathi told DT Next that she had already contacted the concerned officials and that DPCs would be opened by February end based on arrivals.
However, the Sangam’s state youth wing secretary R Subash said, “it will be wiser to open DPCs by February middle as otherwise farmers will be forced to stock harvested paddy which would bring private traders, who would offer low rates for quick sales.”
Farmers were also peeved that at least this time officials instruct DPC staff against collecting mamool for unpacking 80 kg bags, winnowing the grain and repacking it in 40 kg bags. “They collect upto Rs 100 while the usual amount ranges between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per bag,” he added. What adds to farmers woes is the interference of local ruling party functionaries who take this as a chance to make easy money.
Farmers also demand that the chaff/husk be returned to them “as sometimes even paddy grains are part of chaff. “At present DPC workers refuse to return chaff stating that anything that falls on the DPC floor is theirs when it fact it is the farmers property,” Subash added.
