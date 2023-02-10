‘Make 22 pc moisture level permanent for paddy crop’

While speaking to the team members, functionaries of Farmers Associations V Jeevakumar and Senthil Kumar told them that in recent years, the Delta region witnesses uncertain rains during kuruvai as well as samba seasons and the damage to the paddy due to rain has become a usual affair. It leads the farmers to protest for increasing the moisture condition of paddy every season. “Since the moisture condition of the paddy increases in uncertain rainfall from year to year, it is better to get us a permanent relaxation of moisture condition up to 22 per cent,” Jeevakumar told the central team.