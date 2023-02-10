‘Make 22 pc moisture level permanent for paddy crop’
TIRUCHY: As the unseasonal rainfall has become usual affair for the past few years in the Delta region, the farmers appealed to the central team to recommend for a permanent order of procuring paddy up to 22 per cent moisture condition.
The three-member central team, which inspected the paddy moisture level in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday, continued the inspection in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts on Thursday. The team inspected the paddy and collected samples from both the districts.
The team also interacted with the farmers and inquired about the paddy variety, the method of cultivation and the yield. They also inquired of the farmers how long they have been made to wait in front of the DPCs for the procurement process.
The farmers charged that they are being made to run from pillar to post for procurement and told the team that they are given some lame reasons for the delay in the procurement.
While speaking to the team members, functionaries of Farmers Associations V Jeevakumar and Senthil Kumar told them that in recent years, the Delta region witnesses uncertain rains during kuruvai as well as samba seasons and the damage to the paddy due to rain has become a usual affair. It leads the farmers to protest for increasing the moisture condition of paddy every season. “Since the moisture condition of the paddy increases in uncertain rainfall from year to year, it is better to get us a permanent relaxation of moisture condition up to 22 per cent,” Jeevakumar told the central team.
He demanded that the crop insurance claims be released on time and appealed to the central team to recommend an introduction of a new paddy variety that can withstand heavy rains.
