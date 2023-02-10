Govt Rajaji Hospital comes first in endocrinology procedures

MADURAI: According to the Directorate of Medical Education, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, stood first in performing endocrinology packages of Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme in the last three years, A Rathinavel, Dean, Madurai Medical College said on Thursday.

In the year 2022 alone, the GRH treated 59,823 outpatients and 790 patients admitted due to various endocrine disorders. For the first time in Tamil Nadu, DM Endocrinology super speciality course, which was started at Madurai Medical College in 2019 entered the fourth successful year and two students of MD qualifications have joined the course this year through NEET super specialty exam, the Dean said.