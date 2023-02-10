Fever, common flu cases rising in TN; docs stress on early diagnosis

CHENNAI: With a shift in the weather conditions and temperature in the past few days, common flu and fever complaints have increased among the patients at the hospitals across the State.

Experts say that the symptoms can last for about 5-6 days and can emerge with body pain and shivering initially.

"There has been a rise in the cases of fever, common cold and flu among the out patient. The winter season is slowly ending and we are moving towards summer. There is a cool breeze even on the outskirts of Chennai. This leads to a shift in temperature and impacts the body of an individual in various ways. We are seeing a rise in fever cases by 20-30 per cent, especially among children," said Dr Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors say that the viral infection is common with weather changes, but early treatment is necessary and unnecessary medications should be avoided. Since vector-borne diseases are also common these days, the symptoms should not be neglected.

"The flu is usually viral in nature. The symptoms start with body pain, shivering, throat pain and high grade temperatures. The temperature is very high in such an infection and this is why diarrhoea is also common. Antibiotics should not be used if it is a viral infection. Blood tests should be done if necessary, in case of suspected dengue or other vector borne diseases," said Dr Narendra Nath Jena, senior consultant and head of the department of Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center.

Several patients are presenting with symptoms of high grade fever during the evening hours and joint pain. Doctors say that it is important to consume plenty of fluids and cut down consumption of outside food to avoid any further infections.

G Vaishali, consultant general physician at a government hospital, says that such infection is more common in children and elderly people due to high vulnerability. "They should remain more careful and with an onset of symptoms, medical care should be taken. If the doctor's supervision is delayed and the infection is not identified at an early stage, the symptoms can worsen. The contamination from food or water can also be a cause and should be prevented. It is important to take water and other fluids in good amount to stay hydrated and help the body recover," she said.