Fake UK visa: Thanjavur man arrested

CHENNAI: The city police has arrested a 45-year-old man from Athiramapatinam, Thanjavur in connection with a UK fake visa fraud case in Chennai. The arrested was identified as Kamal Nazir. He is one of the four suspects wanted in connection with fake visa case.

Police are now looking for three others, including the main suspect Mohamed Tariq, involved in the Rs 45 lakh visa fraud case. According to the police Tariq and his associates had duped at least 20 customers who had applied for UK visa via a travel agency inVadapalani. The agency had collected over Rs 45 lakh and handed over to the Tariq and his associates on instalments.

Mohamed Tariq, who claimed that he had managed to secure visa for four persons, gave documents to the travel agency. Mohamed Liyaz, who runs the travel agency, cross checked the visa and found them to be fake. Following this Mohamed Liyaz lodged a complaint with Muthialpet police station.