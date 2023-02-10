EPS to campaign for 5 days for Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would campaign for the party candidate K S Thennarasu in Erode East constituency bypoll for five days. He would kick-start his campaign on February 15 and continue the campaign till February 17, covering various parts of the constituency, according to statement from the party office.

After a six-day break, he would kick-start the second phase of the campaign on February 24, covering 19 spots.

On the final day of the campaign, on February 25, he would campaign at 18 spots and end his campaign at Veerappan Chathiram.