CRS inspection between Madurai and Tirumangalam: Details here

CHENNAI: Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct a statutory inspection on the doubling work completed broad gauge section between Madurai and Tirumangalam on 13th February (Monday).

Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct a high-speed trial run between Tirumangalam and Madurai Jn Stations between 12.00 hrs to19.00 hrs on (Monday), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

SR zonal headquarters has cautioned users of railway lines between Tirumangalam and Madurai Jn Railway stations not to approach/trespass the Railway lines then.

Train cancellation

SR has also announced full/partial cancellation of trains due to track maintenance permitted for the month of February over various sections in Chennai Division.

Vellore Cantonment – Arakkonam MEMU Express Special leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10.00 hrs and Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment MEMU Express Special leaving Arakkonam at 14.05 hrs on 14th & 21st February will be fully cancelled. Katpadi Jn – Jolarpettai MEMU Express Special leaving Katpadi Jn at 09.30 hrs and Jolarpettai – Katpadi Jn MEMU Express Special leaving Jolarpettai at 12.40 hrs on 11th, 18th February & 04th, 11th March, 2023 will be fully cancelled, another statement issued by SR said.

Partial cancellation

Train No 12680 Coimbatore – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Intercity Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore Jn at 06.15 hrs on 14th & 21st February will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Mysuru Jn at 05.00 hrs on 14th & 21st February, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 12679 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 14.30 hrs on 14th & 21st February, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi.

Train No. 12607 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru City Lalbagh Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 15.30 hrs on 14th & 21st February, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi, the statement said. Several trains would also be diverted and short terminated owing to the track maintenance work.