Assistant Director of Mines held for accepting Rs 3L bribe

While the RDO and the Tahsildar had visited and inspected the land as per the procedure, the application was lying pending with the Assistant Director for a few months. Albert went to the office on February 7 and inquired about the status of the application and the AD Sridharan demanded Rs 5 lakh as bribe to sanction the order. After negotiation, Sridharan accepted to receive Rs 3 lakh as advance and the balance later.