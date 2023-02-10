Anti-DMK votes have increased in 19 month-old rule: GK Vasan

CHENNAI: Confident about AIADMK's win in the Erode East by-poll, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) chief GK Vasan said people are disillusioned with DMK's 19 month-old governance.

In a presser at Thoothukudi, Vasan said his party cadres are buckling down to ensure AIADMK candidate Thennarasu emerges victorious.

Taking potshots at DMK's apathy towards the flooded areas in the Delta region, Vasan said on his visit to Mayiladuthurai he witnessed the damage caused by rains in Sirkazhi. Also, DMK failed to be a pro-farmers party by not addressing crop damages plaguing 5 delta districts, he added.

Vasan demanded a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre and a proper attention from officials.

He emphasised on DMK losing its popularity citing these examples and exuded confidence on AIADMK winning the Erode East by-poll.

On Karunanidhi's 'Pen Memorial', Vasan asked Stalin government to heed to people's opinion and take a call accordingly.