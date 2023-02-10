AIADMK doesn’t deserve to preach alliance dharma, says Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Friday slammed AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy for waxing eloquent on alliance dharma and said that the AIADMK does not deserve to criticise the parties of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Taking strong exception to the statement of EPS during Erode East by poll campaign that the DMK was enslaving its allies, Alagiri said, “The parties in the DMK-led alliance were acting with self-respect and self thought. Everyone knows who fell on whose feet and how they secured posts in the AIADMK. People who engaged in such enslavement politics do not deserve to criticise the Congress among the Secular Progressive Alliance parties.”

Referring to the allocation of Erode East constituency to Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) in the AIADMK alliance in the previous Assembly poll, the TNCC president wondered, “Unlike the DMK which allocated the seat to the Congress party, why did the AIADMK not allot the seat to TMC for the by election? There could not be a worse act of undermining alliance dharma than this.” Accusing the AIADMK of snatching away the Erode East constituency without even considering TMC as a political party, Alagiri said, “This is how the AIADMK treats its allies.”