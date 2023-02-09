Two held for lifting 11 bundles of free saris, veshtis

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police registered a case and arrested two persons for the theft of 11 bundles of saris and veshtis, meant for free distribution, worth Rs 11 lakh on Thursday. Revenue officials had complained to the police about the missing 11 bundles from the godown in the taluk office premises on the Tindivanam Road.

Police on the girivalam path noticed an auto carrying cloth bundles. When questioned the duo gave contradictory replies. Later, under interrogation, the duo revealed that the cloth bundles contained saris and veshtis meant for the free distribution. Based on this police arrested godown watchman Dwarakesh (28) and auto driver Parasuraman (30) both of Vadaanadaapattu village. Both were remanded.