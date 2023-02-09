Stalin cracks the whip at Nasar’s son, axed from party position

CHENNAI: The DMK high command has cracked its whip at an incumbent minister's son and axed him from the party position. State Dairy Minister cum Tiruvallur district secretary S M Nasar's son Azeem Raja, who was the secretary of Avadi city unit of the ruling DMK, has been relieved from the post. He has been replaced with S Prakash.

A notification published in party organ 'Murasoli' in the name of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday has confirmed the sacking. Though the party has not cited a reason for the action, it has been reliably learnt that Azeem has been shown the door following alleged complaints received by the party high command about his functioning, especially the failure to engage with even alliance parties there.

Raja was in news around a couple of months ago when he reportedly stormed into a sub registrar office and allegedly removed the portraits of the President and the Prime Minister, which evoked sharp reaction from the state BJP unit here.

Raja's father cum minister Nasar also hit the headlines for wrong reasons recently after he was caught flinging stones at his own party men while overseeing preparations for an event attended by the chief minister a day later. The high command's action has surprised some party senior's heirs who have been on the radar of Anna Arivalayam of late.