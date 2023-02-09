Several express trains likely to be cancelled: Details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be cancelled later this month to facilitate non-interlocking and track renewal work between Jokkatte and Padil stations.

Train No 19577 Tirunelveli – Jamnagar Express leaving Tirunelveli Jn at 08.00 hrs on 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th February will be fully cancelled

Train No 19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express leaving Jamnagar Jn at 21.20 hrs on 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th February will be fully cancelled

Train No 20924 Gandhidham BG – Tirunelveli Humsafar Express leaving Gandhidham BG at 04.40 hrs on 13th, 20th, 27th February, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No 20923 Tirunelveli - Gandhidham BG Humsafar Express leaving Tirunelveli Jn at 08.00 hrs on 16th, 23rd February & 02nd March will be fully cancelled

Train No 22630 Tirunelveli – Dadar Express leaving Tirunelveli Jn at 07.15 hrs on 01st March, 2023 will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

50 lakh tickets booked on UTS in SR

UTS on mobile app seems to have picked up among the rail users in Southern Railway (SR).

A whopping 2.51 crore unreserved passengers have availed the app based unreserved ticketing facility in SR zone from April 2022 to January 2023.

During the ten-month period, over 50.75 lakh tickets have been booked on UTS mobile app and 2.51 crore unreserved passengers have experienced the hassle-free ticketing facility.

SR has generated Rs 24.82 crore through the UTS Mobile app bookings during the period, a statement issued by SR said.

UTS Mobile app was launched in Southern Railway in April 2015 in the Chennai suburban network.

The app has now become a pan India feature enabling booking of unreserved tickets, platform tickets and purchase/renew Season tickets throughout the country.