HC seeks state’s response on temple rituals
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department within two weeks to submit its response to a petition filed for a direction to conduct the rituals and annual events of Arulmigu Sowriraja Perumal Temple, Thirukkannapuram temple in Nagapattinam district as per the Agamas.
The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the directions on hearing a petition filed by Venkatesh Sowrirajan, a resident of Chennai.
The petitioner submitted through his advocate that all poojas with particular reference to Kaalasandhi and Uchikaala poojas should be conducted as per agama sastras and customary practices of Sri Sowriraja Perumal Temple.
The petitioner further argued for relief from the HR and CE department to appoint permanent Melam and Nadaswaram artists to perform services during daily poojas and processions of Sri Sowriraja Perumal Temple, Thirukkannapuram, Nagapattinam district. “It is essential to perform the yearly and monthly birth star festival of Azhwars and Acharyas by performing each and every ritual pertaining to the said ceremony with particular reference to the Installation of the Utsavar idol during appropriate Thirunakshtram of azhwars and Acharyas as per the customary practices of the Sowriraja Perumal Temple, Thirukkannapuram, “ the petitioner added.
He further prayed for appointing Maniyakarar for both Ulthurai (internal department) and vellithurai (external department) enabling him to manage the poojas, rituals, and processions of the temple.
Recording the directions, the bench directed the HR and CE department to file the response within two weeks.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android