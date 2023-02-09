HC seeks state’s response on temple rituals

The petitioner further argued for relief from the HR and CE department to appoint permanent Melam and Nadaswaram artists to perform services during daily poojas and processions of Sri Sowriraja Perumal Temple, Thirukkannapuram, Nagapattinam district. “It is essential to perform the yearly and monthly birth star festival of Azhwars and Acharyas by performing each and every ritual pertaining to the said ceremony with particular reference to the Installation of the Utsavar idol during appropriate Thirunakshtram of azhwars and Acharyas as per the customary practices of the Sowriraja Perumal Temple, Thirukkannapuram, “ the petitioner added.