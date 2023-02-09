Greenfield airport: TN extends tender deadline amid protests

CHENNAI: With people of Parandur and other villages protesting against the construction of Greenfield airport, the deadline for tender has been extended by the Tamil Nadu government to rope in more contractors, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

While the tender for finalising a consultant to prepare a detailed technical and economic report for the airport was due till February 6, the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation extended the deadline for the second time till February 27.

In addition, the notification called for a tender to study air traffic at the yet-to-be-constructed airport and the evaluation of the project for construction.

The tender notice was issued to study and report on airport development, environmental impact, social impact, project map, etc.

The Union government finalised Parandur as the location for the Chennai's second airport and since then the villagers of Parandur, Eknapuram, Nelvoy and other villages in the surrounding area have been protesting to change the location.

For this purpose, around 5,000 acres of land is required. Farmlands and water bodies from all the villages would be acquired by the government.