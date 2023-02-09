Erode East by-poll: Annamalai likely to campaign for AIADMK candidate

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said the party would campaign vigorously for the victory of their ally AIADMK's candidate K S Thennarasu in the Erode East Constituency by-poll. He added that Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin would take up a whirlwind campaign, while all his party leaders and functionaries are camping in the constituency, which is unprecedented. “This shows the ruling party was scared of the February 27 by-poll,” he added.

"Our first priority is to ensure the victory of our alliance party candidate. It is our duty. Senior party leader CP Radhakrishnan, on behalf of the party, will participate in the candidate introduction meeting. After I return from the three day visit to Sri Lanka, I will coordinate with the AIADMK party leaders and campaign in the constituency to ensure our alliance party candidate's victory. All the leaders from our party will also campaign," Annamalai said while inaugurating a tree plantation programme to mark the G20 Presidency.

The programme was organised by the party's Sports and Skill Development cell to dedicate it to all the G20 organisation countries at Palavakkam.

The anti-incumbency against the 20 months DMK government would aid the AIADMK in the bypoll, he said.

Taking a dig at the DMK party, he said that the ruling party had deployed all the senior leaders and resources at their disposal. "The Chief Minister is also taking up a two-day whirlwind campaign in the constituency. It shows their fear," he said and digressed from answering questions on ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his camp decision to canvas only for the 'Two-Leaves' symbol.