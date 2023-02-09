Entire police station personnel transferred for poor performance

VELLORE: Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy ordered the transfer of the Latheri police station inspector, SI, special SI and 9 others due to poor performance, on Wednesday. While inspector Viswanathan was shifted to waiting reserve, SI Ranganathan and special SI Baskaran were moved to the district AR and district police control room respectively.

The nine constables were shifted to various posts in Katpadi police station. Sources revealed that poor performance was the reason for the entire station being shifted. Those responsible for the assault of an AIADMK functionary Babu were not caught despite locals staging a road roko and traders downing shutters in protest.

Also, those responsible for the murder of a local milk vendor last was still at large. Not acting immediately on cases within the police station limits was said to be the reason for the move.