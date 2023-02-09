Engineer tracks stolen bike with GPS, nabs 5
AMBUR: Five youth from Ambur, who stole a costly two-wheeler from Bengaluru, were tracked down by the owner and his friends and caught when they reached home at Minnur near Ambur on Wednesday evening.
Jayaperumal of Thanjavur was working as an engineer in Bengaluru’s electronic city. He parked his two-wheeler in front of his residence on Tuesday night and went to sleep. On Wednesday morning he found the vehicle missing. However, he was alerted to the vehicle’s movement through the GPS he had installed in his vehicle.
Jayaperumal immediately collected a few friends and started tracking the stolen motorbike by car from Bengaluru. They found that the vehicle was parked for a longtime at Kattu Kollai near Minnur adjacent to Ambur. As Jayaperumal had some friends in Ambur, he contacted them and all went in their car and caught the culprits – identified as Satish (22), Ajay (22), Sakthivel (23), Ganesh (24) and Viswa (22) all from villages near Minnur.The culprits were thrashed and handed over to the Ambur taluk police who then arrested and remanded them to custody. Further investigations are on.
