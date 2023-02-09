Engineer tracks stolen bike with GPS, nabs 5

Jayaperumal immediately collected a few friends and started tracking the stolen motorbike by car from Bengaluru. They found that the vehicle was parked for a longtime at Kattu Kollai near Minnur adjacent to Ambur. As Jayaperumal had some friends in Ambur, he contacted them and all went in their car and caught the culprits – identified as Satish (22), Ajay (22), Sakthivel (23), Ganesh (24) and Viswa (22) all from villages near Minnur.The culprits were thrashed and handed over to the Ambur taluk police who then arrested and remanded them to custody. Further investigations are on.