Dry weather likely to prevail in TN for next 5 days: IMD

CHENNAI: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

Accordingly, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today till February 13.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy for the next two days and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius.