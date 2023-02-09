DMK govt not fulfilled any election promises: RB Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Deputy opposition leader R B Udhayakumar on Thursday alleged that the DMK government has not fulfilled any election promises made during the Assembly elections and has not implemented various welfare schemes brought during the AIADMK regime.

"During the last Assembly elections, DMK had made 575 promises, but so far, the DMK government has not fulfilled any promises. The DMK government has not implemented various welfare schemes brought during the AIADMK regime, including the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, Thalikku Thangam Thittam Scheme, free laptop scheme, Amma Mini Clinic Scheme, Amma Cement Supply Scheme. DMK has scrapped the schemes. This anger will be reflected in the seat-sharing elections in Erode East Assembly Constituency that is set to be held on February 27. In Erode, the public is ready to vote for the Two-Leaves symbol," he said to reporters in Erode.

He added, "AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu will win the Erode by-election by a huge margin."