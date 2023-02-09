Congress releases list of star speakers for Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: The state Congress party has released a list of star speakers of the party for the February 27 Erode East by poll. The list released by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday consists of 34 speakers, including former union minister P Chidambaram, AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao, former TNCC president's K V Thangkabalu, Su Thirunavukkarasar, M Krishnasamy, all party MPs, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and former CLP KR Ramasamy. State minorities commission head S Peter Alphonse, former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil, TNCC media wing head A Gopanna and a few MLAs were also among the list of star speakers of the party whose candidate EVKS Elangovan would take on AIADMK's S Thennarasu in the constituency. Party MLA Ruby R Manoharan, who was suspended from the party by KS Alagiri following a face-off between both their supporters on Sathyamurthy Bhavan campus in December last and whose suspension was cancelled by the Congress national high command, was also among the star speakers. The national party has released its list of star speaker's days after ally DMK released an elaborate list of star speakers, which consisted of even Chief Minister MK Stalin.